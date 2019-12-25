103-year-old Rocky River woman was robbed after being distracted by a knock on the door

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - In Rocky River, police said a man came to the door of a 103-year-old woman, hugged her like he knew her and walked around her house while, apparently, another man stole her jewelry.
In Bay Village, on the same day, a man came to the door of a woman in her eighties, told her he needed to check her water pressure, while, again, another person apparently rummaged through her bedroom and store jewelry.
Neighbors in both quiet communities said they’re shocked by the crimes.
“Shocked, surprised, concerned,” a neighbor told 19 News.
Police can’t confirm these two -- and possibly other -- robberies are related but they do say you shouldn’t let anyone in your house you don’t know.
