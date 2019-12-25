Port Clinton Police share surveillance footage of 14-year-old boy after his Dec. 20 disappearance, offer reward

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Port Clinton Police Department shared surveillance footage of the 14-year-old boy that was captured after he disappeared on Dec. 20.
According to police, Harley Dilly left for school around 7 a.m. Friday, but never made it.
Police said Dilly was wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.
Police said Dilly’s disappearance was reported to the department at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, and officers have been observing numerous hours of video from the surround community since.
Port Clinton police said Harley is believed to be the person in the following picture that was captured between 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. on Friday in the area between Dilly’s residence on E. 5th Street and the Port Clinton High and Middle School campus.
Port Clinton police announced the department is “planning an ‘Emergency Services’ search in the upcoming days once ALL video has been reviewed and ask that you please be patient and allow us that time. We understand this is a 14-year-old child and are exhausting every effort to locate Harley and reunite him with his family.”
Just over an hour after sharing the surveillance photo, Port Clinton Police announced the department and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Dilly.
Anyone with information is asked to call Port Clinton police at 419-734-3121.
