Soccer coach arrested for allegedly having sex with a teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted soccer coach has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy, according to Ravenna Municipal court records.
Joseph Alan Zarycki was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony three crime.
According to court records, the incident took place in the city of Streetsboro.
Zarycki was arraigned Tuesday morning and given a bond of $100,000.
His next court date is Friday at 8:30 am.
Statement from North Olmsted Schools
“Mr. Zarycki has been associated with our Boys Soccer Program for a number of years. As far as I know, he has performed well and we have not received any complaints or referrals about anything related to his behavior on or off the soccer field. This is a serious allegation and he will be immediately suspended from all coaching activities and put on administrative leave pending the investigation. During this time Mr. Zarycki will not be permitted to be on our campus nor have any interaction with any of our students. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all state and local policies regarding any disciplinary action that may result from this incident.”
