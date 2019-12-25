Troopers investigating fatal Wayne County Christmas Eve crash; alcohol believed to be factor

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas Eve. in Wayne County.
Troopers say they believe that alcohol was a component in the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m.
The crash happened at the intersection of Honeytown Road and Smithville Western Road.
According to the press release, a truck was traveling southbound on Honeytown Road and drove through a stop sign crashing into a car driven by 65-year-old Michael Workman.
The passenger in the car, 87-year-old Phyllis Workman, died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital.
Micheal Workman sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Mitchell Cecil, was not injured.
Cecil was booked into the Wayne County jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Honeytown Road was shut down for about two hours so troopers could investigate.
