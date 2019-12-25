Troopers investigating fatal Wayne County Christmas Eve crash; alcohol believed to be factor

By Alan Rodges | December 25, 2019 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 5:32 AM

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas Eve. in Wayne County.

Troopers say they believe that alcohol was a component in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Honeytown Road and Smithville Western Road.

According to the press release, a truck was traveling southbound on Honeytown Road and drove through a stop sign crashing into a car driven by 65-year-old Michael Workman.

The passenger in the car, 87-year-old Phyllis Workman, died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Micheal Workman sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Mitchell Cecil, was not injured.

Cecil was booked into the Wayne County jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Honeytown Road was shut down for about two hours so troopers could investigate.

