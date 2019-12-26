Christmas spirit shines at St. Augustine’s in Cleveland as volunteers feed the needy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a blessing to leave the city’s cold streets, sit down and enjoy a meal lovingly served by a host of volunteers.
Tonya Griffith Buller has been volunteering at St. Augustine’s on West 14 Street for three years. She knows firsthand what it’s like to be down and out. She says through grace she has been redeemed.
“I used to be on drugs. I got off drugs. I’m a mother of 10, a grandmother of 23 and I just love to give back,” she said.
The West Side church has been feeding the needy during the holidays for decades, and judging by the outpouring of support, it appears the charitable tradition will continue for years to come.
