Cleveland man carjacked at gunpoint in front of West Side home in broad daylight (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is still on edge this Christmas day, after they were carjacked at gunpoint earlier this week.
The crook stole more than just this family's car, he also took their peace of mind. The victim in this case decided to share his story in the hopes that it could help police catch the man responsible. He also shared with us a video of the carjacking captured on his home's surveillance camera.
"I went to move my one car out the driveway, pulled my other car in the driveway, parked my car. I was ready to walk back in the house and this gentleman pulled a gun on me,” the victim told 19 News.
The carjacking happened right outside his home in the Denison neighborhood on Dec. 21st. He did not want to be identified, but he did want to share his story because he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.
“He's still out there,” the victim said. “You know, every day I think about what if he comes back."
He says the suspect pointed a gun at him and told him to take him inside his house or he'd kill him, but he refused because he knew his girlfriend was inside.
"I kind of thought he was gonna shoot me,” he said. “I wasn’t letting him in the house.”
He says then the crook told him to hand over his car keys and walk towards the side of the house. He says as soon as the suspect drove off he ran inside the house and called police. He says his girlfriend hasn't been the same since.
“She’s a nervous wreck,” he said. “She don’t even feel like celebrating Christmas over it all she wants to do is sit in the house, which I understand. She hasn’t been sleeping.”
He says the car the suspect stole is a 2007 red Chevy Impala with cream interior. It has “SS” written on each door.
“I hope my car’s found, and he needs to be punished for what he’s done,” the victim said. “I want him to stop before he does it to somebody else. Someone else might not be as lucky to get away without dying."
The victim says he now plans on carrying a gun for protection.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.