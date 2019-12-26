Cleveland police bust carjacking ring; teens as young as 13 accused of the crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -One of many teens accused of a string of carjackings will face a judge on Thursday morning.
A group of teens are accused of preying on unsuspecting victims.
19-year-old Travon Whetstone is the lone individual that is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
Some of the suspected carjackers are as young at 13-years-old, according to police.
All four teens who are suspected of the carjackings have been taken into custody.
Cuyahoga County prosecutor, Michael O’Malley, says the age of the suspected carjackers is more than enough to worry him.
In all, there were six carjackings, one each in the Tremont neighborhood, Lakewood, and four in Ohio city.
All those carjackings happened from Nov. 21 through the 29.
One was caught on camera in Ohio city.
In the video, a man was going into a restaurant from a parking lot, and the teens attacked him quickly.
They pointed a gun at him, and the victim did the right thing by throwing his car keys to them.
That man was not injured, but there was another incident during one of the carjackings that police say was much more sinister.
Police say that one of the carjackings turned into a sexual assault and kidnapping case. After the suspects tried to steal a woman’s car, they also are accused of holding her against her will and sexually assaulting her.
That sexual assault was committed by the 16-year-old, according to authorities.
19 News will stream Whetstone’s arraignment on all of our digital platforms and on the 19 news app.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.