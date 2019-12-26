Cleveland police looking for hit and run suspect that injured one on Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a hit and run that left on injured on the city’s west side.
Police say a driver struck a 35-year-old woman and then fled the scene.
The accident happened on the 3100 block of W. 52nd around 11 pm on Christmas.
The woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital by officials.
There is no description of the vehicle, but police are still investigating.
There is still no word on the woman’s condition as of yet.
