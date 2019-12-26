5 people shot in 4 hours on Christmas Day in Cleveland

By John Deike | December 25, 2019 at 9:20 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 9:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three shootings unfolded within four hours Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland’s East Side.

The first shooting occurred at noon in the 10000 block of Woodland Avenue. The victim was taken to University Hospitals, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The second shooting took place at East 116th Street and Kinsman Road. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a second male was shot in the arm. Both were taken to UH, and the suspected shooter fled the scene on foot.

At 4 p.m. , shots rang out in the 9400 block of Benham Avenue. A 39-year-old man and 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

Police are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.

