UPDATE: Port Clinton Police find new lead during 75-man search for missing 14-year-old boy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police held a second press conference on Thursday to deliver new updates regarding the disappearance of 14-year-old Harley Dilly.
Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said authorities have a new lead, and that the 75-man, 150-acre search has concluded for the evening.
However, Hickman would not discuss the new lead with the media.
Port Clinton Police and Fire, Ohio BCI, U.S. Marshals, the Ottawa Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Border Patrol are all searching for Dilly.
The teen was last seen heading to school on Dec. 20 at about 7 a.m.
“Harley, if you’re out there, you’re not in trouble. Please call us. Go home, so we know you’re safe,” Hickman said. “I can’t believe a child’s been missing for six days, and nobody’s seen him.”
Little is known about his disappearance, and authorities are now offering a $4,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts.
“We are searching as if Harley is still alive,” Hickman said in his first press conference Thursday afternoon.
Dilly was wearing gray sweat pants, a maroon jacket, black tennis shoes and glasses before he vanished.
Authorities said they found nothing suspicious at Dilly’s home.
Police are using tracking and cadaver dogs. and helipcoters to search a 150-acre radius around the boy’s home.
Dilly does not have a history of running away, and it does not appear he was abducted.
If anyone has information regarding Dilly’s disappearance, they’re urged to call Port Clinton Police at 419-734-3121.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.