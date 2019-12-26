4 suspects wanted for punching man in head, carjacking him at Cleveland gas station

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | December 26, 2019 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 11:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said four suspects attacked a man at a west side gas station, before driving off in his car.

According to Cleveland police, the victim went to Liberty Gas at 5110 Clark Avenue on Dec. 21 to buy cigarettes.

As he walked back to his car, the four suspects approached him and punched him in the head until he fell to the ground.

One suspect then jumped into the victim’s white Buck Century and drove off.

The other three suspects drove away in their silver Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

