Westlake police warn of suspicious and vulgar website aimed at teens, children

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police have a warning for parents.
Police in Westlake say to be on the lookout for a certain website that allows teens to chat with strangers.
According to police, the website advertises itself as a chat for teens, but it is not safe for anyone.
Police say that the screenshot taken above was within 30 seconds of them visiting the website.
For parents who are curious about how to monitor their children’s online activity or need some tips on how to stay vigilante online visit, mcgruffsafekids.com.
