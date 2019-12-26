Suspected drunken driver kills 87-year-old woman in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An 87-year-old woman is dead following a two-car crash on Christmas Eve, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
A man driving a 2011 GMC Canyon was traveling southbound on Honeytown Road when he ran a stop sign and struck a 2009 Honda Accord, authorities said.
The passenger in the Honda was identified as 87-year-old Phyllis Workman, who was taken to Wooster Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Honeytown Road was closed for two hours as authorities investigated on scene.
Troopers said the 65-year-old man, who was the driver in the Honda, suffered minor injuries.
The 25-year-old driver of the GMC was uninjured.
Authorities suspected alcohol played a factor in the crash. They also said everyone was wearing their seat belts
The crash is under investigation.
