Wright State looks for home win vs Green Bay

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Green Bay has relied on senior leadership this year while Wright State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Phoenix, seniors JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Bill Wampler, Tanner Holden and Grant Basile have collectively accounted for 41 percent of Wright State's scoring this season.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 33 over his last five games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.