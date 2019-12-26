19-year-old Cleveland man pleads not guilty to multiple carjackings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man charged in a string of carjackings is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Travon Whetstone and a 16-year-old boy were arrested earlier this month.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the suspects are connected to at least six carjackings, one in Tremont and Lakewood and four in Ohio City.
All those carjackings happened from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29.
Cleveland police said the 16-year-old suspect is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman before taking her car.
O’Malley added they believe several boys as young as 13 years old participated in the crimes.
Whetstone is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 1.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.