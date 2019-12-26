Youngstown St., IUPUI start Horizon play

STEPPING UP: IUPUI's Marcus Burk has averaged 18.6 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.5 points and four rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.2 points while Naz Bohannon has put up eight points and 8.6 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 27.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.