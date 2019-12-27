Amber Alert HOAX: 12-year-old boy was never kidnapped, mother lied to Cleveland police in hopes that officers would recover her car, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stunning update in Friday’s Amber Alert case: a 12-year-old Cleveland boy was in fact not kidnapped, after two suspects stole his mother’s car at West 46th Street and Clark Avenue this afternoon, according to the city of Cleveland.
An Amber Alert cancellation notice from the city stated the mother lied to police about the abduction, in the hopes that officers would quickly find and recover her stolen 2008 Saturn Vue.
Police scoured the city for the suspects, and after a pursuit and short foot chase, they were caught along East 133rd Street on Friday evening. The suspects crashed the Saturn in the chase, leaving it heavily damaged.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia issued the following statement regarding the unusual case:
“Preliminary information indicates that this child was never in the car and was possibly at home the whole time. The officers on scene are going to be making reports due to the mother making false police reports. The case will be referred to the detective bureau for follow up...”
Ciaccia added that the mother has not been arrested, but, according to Ohio law, filing a false police report could result in first-degree misdemeanor charges.
The boy was found safe at his father’s home Friday evening.
The male suspects have not yet been identified.
19 News’ Kelly Kennedy stopped by the mother’s East Side Cleveland home to get her side of the story.
“Why are you here? And then you’re all talking about a hoax and all of that s**t! Can you get the f*** off my porch? I don’t even know how y’all know where I live at or none of that,” the mother said.
“Police gave us that information,” Kennedy told the woman. “So why are you here?” the woman demanded. "I want to know if you filed a false police report,” Kennedy replied. "It’s not true,” the woman yelled. "So, your son was in the car?” Kennedy asked, several times. "It’s not true,” the woman kept repeating. “Well, was your son in the car when it was stolen?” asked Kennedy one last time.
The woman then shut the door.
19 News has removed the boy’s name and photo from this article, because he’s a minor.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.