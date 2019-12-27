Geneva schools complete bittersweet two-year task to put locks on every classroom door in the district

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - "We saw them for the first time on the doors and we sat and cried, we literally sat on the floor and cried big tears of just relief and... relief!" says Margie Netzel of Geneva Parents for Safer Schools.
She and several others began a two-year, $50,000 quest to make the district safer, prompted by a threat the Geneva schools the day after the Parkland shooting in Florida
"We'll have all of this installed for our students as they arrive to all of our five buildings after the holiday break," says Superintendent Eric Kajala of the work that took place during the holiday break while classrooms were empty.
The locks are the culmination of a campaign to raise the money, garnering checks from the Fraternal Eagles, the VFW, St. John's Lutheran Church, and $2800 in change raised by students. But it was the donation of the installation by Marous Brothers Construction that lead to the completion of the job.
"Its like the Christmas miracle in Geneva!" says Netzel. "All of a sudden, I got this call from Scott Marous and everything became possible, all of a sudden, everything happened and happened so fast and here we are, the day after Christmas, this huge weight off our shoulders, this huge Christmas present."
She said they’ve completed a new precaution they hope they never need to use but their work doesn’t end here. Geneva Parents for Safer Schools will now work on kindness awareness, anti-bullying, and mental health programs to prevent school violence by attacking the root of the problem.
