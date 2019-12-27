I-480 west shut down in Garfield Heights after car flips over on highway

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - I-480 west was shut down Thursday night, after a car flipped over on the highway in Garfield Heights, according to a 19 News source.
The rollover occurred between SR-14, and Transportation Boulevard, according to OHGO.
Emergency crews are on scene, and it’s not yet clear when the westbound lanes will reopen.
Due to heavy traffic delays, motorists are urged to take alternate routes. Traffic is being diverted to the Lee Road exit.
Police are investigating the crash, and it’s not yet known if anyone was injured.
