Police urge community to take role in nationwide search for missing 14-year-old Port Clinton boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police provided an update to the search for a 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Port Clinton area.
Harley Dilly disappeared from his home a week ago.
Since his disappearance, K-9 teams and helicopters from both state and federal agencies assisted in a search that has covered more than 100 acres near Dilly’s home on Thursday
“The main focus here is to get Harley home to mom and dad,” Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman said.
Hickman said more than 1,500 flyers with Dilly’s photo and information have been distributed. He is urging residents in the community to leave their porch lights on at night to signal that the home is a safe and welcome place to end the search.
“Harley, come home,” Hickman said to conclude the press conference.
The police chief said the search for Dilly expanded throughout the United States after receiving tips about the boy’s disappearance from across the country, but he would not comment if Dilly’s case appears to be a kidnapping or if he is considered a runaway juvenile.
