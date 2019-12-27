Starbucks celebrating customers with free espresso drinks at Pop-Up Parties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What’s better than coffee? Free coffee.
Starbucks announced it is wrapping up 2019 by raising a holiday cup and giving customers a free tall hot or iced handcrafted espresso beverage at Pop-Up Parties.
This includes peppermint mochas, iced toasted white chocolate mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more, according to Starbucks.
These Pop-Up Parties will be held from from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 27-31 at 1,000 Starbucks locations throughout the nation.
The locations are announced daily as the stores change each day.
On Saturday, the Northeast Ohio Starbucks locations hosting the Pop-Up Parties are on Mayfield & Som in Mayfield Heights, The Strip in North Canton, Sheffield Village, and Solon D-T.
The Northeast Ohio Starbucks locations that held the Pop-Up Parties on Friday were on High Street in Wadsworth, Pleasant Valley Road in Parma, and Detroit Road in Lakewood.
To find the celebration closest to you, click here to visit StarbucksPopUp.com.
