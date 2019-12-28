One person dead, two injured in early-morning Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department confirmed an arson investigation is underway for the early morning house fire that claimed the life of one person and injured two others.
The names of the the deceased and injured have not yet been released.
According to the fire department, the fire broke out at 4:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Hunt Street.
“When officers arrived, they saw family members trying to get out of the house,” Akron Fire Lt. Sierjie Lash said.
One side of the house was already engulfed in heavy fire when firefighters arrived, according to the report. The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control.
The fire also damaged the side scaffolding of a neighboring house. Kiera Smith was inside that property last night, and says she knows the victims.
“I’m reaching out to my pastor to see if we can get a hold of them," she said. "I’m praying for them and making sure they have everything they need.”
The Akron Fire Department said the arson investigation team and the Akron Police Department responded to the scene. There are still no details on the probable cause of the fire.
The Department will also focus on the recovery needs of the family affected by the fire.
“We have a partnership with the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio," Lt. Lash said. "We contact them to see whatever they can do to help the family just to start that road to recovery.”
Meanwhile, Smith suggests to others to keep their neighbors accountable in case of a house fire.
“We didn’t know how to contact them or what family to reach out to," she explained. "Take it back to the old days and know your neighbors, who’s next to you.”
