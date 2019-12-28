Former Cleveland reporter 1 of 5 people killed in Louisiana plane crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland reporter Carley McCord was one of five people who was killed in a plane crash at Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, according to an ESPN report.
In her biography, her first job was a broadcasting job as an in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns for a few months.
She was also a former CBS Radio Cleveland show-host for a morning show on a Hot AC formatted station, her biography states.
Her biography said she was a graduate of Northwestern State University and LSU.
McCord was a sideline reporter and sports talk radio host covering the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints, ESPN reported.
ESPN reported McCord was on her way to the College Football Playoff game in Atlanta, Georgia, where the LSU Tigers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners today.
McCord is the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, ESPN said.
ESPN said her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr., was in Atlanta.
