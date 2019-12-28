Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-117 for their fifth straight victory. Jaylen Brown matched his career high with 34 points and Jayson Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the opening half for the Celtics. Enes Kanter added 14 points and Kemba Walker had 13 for Boston, which improved to 13-1 at home. Kevin Love equaled his season high with 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won their last three games and four of six. Collin Sexton added 21 points.