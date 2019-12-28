Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-117 for their fifth straight victory. Jaylen Brown matched his career high with 34 points and Jayson Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the opening half for the Celtics. Enes Kanter added 14 points and Kemba Walker had 13 for Boston, which improved to 13-1 at home. Kevin Love equaled his season high with 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won their last three games and four of six. Collin Sexton added 21 points.
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Oshie scored on the power play with 1:47 left in overtime. Oshie's goal ended an 0 for 19 power-play drought. Washington remained the only NHL team without back-to-back regulation losses this season. The Blue Jackets had their winning streak snapped at five. Columbus got a goal by rookie Jakob Lilja to extend its point streak to nine games. Capitals rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves in his first career start against the Blue Jackets. Carl Hagelin scored his first goal of the season for Washington.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson has a chance to buck a College Football Playoff trend. In the five-year history of the CFP, only two of the 10 semifinal games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The unbeaten Buckeyes and undefeated Tigers make this semifinal feel like a championship game. Clemson is the defending national champ riding a 28-game winning streak and with the nation's top defense. Ohio State has won 19 straight and leads the country in scoring.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Braden Galloway could make his season debut for the third-ranked Tigers against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Galloway was one of three Clemson players suspended by the NCAA right before last season's College Football Playoff. Galloway, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Zach Giella tested positive for ostarine, a supplement banned by the NCAA that can aid muscle growth. The suspension was for a calendar year. Lawrence moved on to the NFL and Giella left the program. Galloway spent the season working on the Clemson scout team and he's ready to play.
UNDATED (AP) — Former star Buffalo Bills receiver Elbert Dubenion has died. He played key roles in the Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s. The team says he died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his speed, Dubenion joined the Bills before their 1960 inaugural season. He played his entire nine-year career in Buffalo and was enshrined on the team's Wall of Fame. Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's. Elbert Dubenion was 86.