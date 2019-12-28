Lombardi: Big changes could be coming in Berea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Lombardi, NFL Insider for The Athletic, got Cleveland’s attention on Saturday morning with a tweet saying he’s hearing “more than just a head coaching change” is expected by more than one of his sources.
While vague, it could be read as General Manager John Dorsey could be in trouble. It could also mean a high profile player like Odell Beckham, Jr. could be on the way out.
Lombardi has had two stints in the Browns front office, 1987-1993 and from 2013-2014, and last worked for New England in 2016. He worked in the league for over 25 years.
