No arrests confirmed in Amber Alert hoax where mother lied about 12-year-old boy getting kidnapped in carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is still unknown if the Cleveland Division of Police will press charges against the mother involved in Friday’s Amber Alert hoax.
Police have also not yet confirmed if any of the two carjacking suspects have been arrested yet.
Cleveland Police spent hours searching for a 12-year-old boy, who they originally believed was kidnapped during a carjacking on the West Side on Friday, but, as it turns out, it was all a hoax, according to the city of Cleveland.
The boy was found at home, safe and sound, on Friday evening.
Police say when his mother’s car was stolen, she told them her son was in the car, but that was only because she wanted to get her car back faster.
The Amber Alert for the boy was sent out Friday afternoon across Ohio.
Police said two suspects stole a woman’s 2008 Saturn Vue near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. Police put out an Amber Alert when that woman told them her 12-year-old son was in the back seat, but now they do not believe he was ever in the car.
19 News’ Kelly Kennedy went by his mother’s home to ask her about it.
“Why are you here and then you’re all talking about a hoax and all of that s**t can you get the f*** off my porch? I don’t even know how y’all know where I live at or none of that.”
“Police gave us that information,” Kennedy told the woman. "So why are you here?" the woman demanded. "I want to know if you filed a false police report,” Kennedy said. "It's not true,” the woman yelled, "So, your son was in the car?” Kennedy asked, several times. "It's not true,” the woman kept repeating. "Well, was your son in the car when it was stolen?" asked Kennedy.
Then the woman shut the door in Kennedy’s face. Police caught the carjackers on East 133rd Street, where the two suspects crashed the silver Saturn Vue.
“Look at this,’ said neighbor Andrew Roberts, pointing to the totaled vehicle. “This is a tragedy in itself. I am just glad the kid wasn’t in the car."
People who live on 133rd Street like Roberts were horrified to hear it was a hoax.
“That’s sickening,” said Roberts. “That’s even more crazier than what they did by stealing it. Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
Police said on Friday night that detectives are investigating whether the mother made a false report.
According to Ohio state law, filing a false police report could result in first degree misdemeanor charges.
