3rd fatal Wayne County crash in 4 days claims life of 69-year-old woman

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed another life was taken in the third fatal crash to occur in Wayne County in just four days.
According to the Highway Patrol, the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Moreland Road and Nonpariel Road in Franklin Township around 5 a.m. on Friday.
The Highway Patrol said 69-year-old Beverley E. Graybill of Wooster was driving a 2004 Chrysler Town and County minivan northbound on Nonpariel Road.
That’s when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign, entered the intersection, and struck the driver’s side door of a 2003 Ford E350 driven by a 28-year-old Wooster man heading eastbound on Moreland Rd, according to the Highway Patrol.
Both cars went off the north side of the road, and the Chrysler struck a house as the Ford hit a tree, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Graybill was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The report stated South Central Fire and EMS, Wayne County Coroner’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
