4th fatal Wayne County crash in 4 days claims life of 41-year-old Canton man

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the fourth fatal crash in Wayne County in four days took the life of a 41-year-old man from Canton.
The Highway Patrol said the single car crash happened on US 30 at milepost 16 in East Union Township just after 6 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Jason Mohler of Canton was driving eastbound when the car went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, struck a culvert, and overturned several times.
The Highway Patrol said Mohler was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car.
He was pronounced dead on at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
The report stated alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The Apple Creek Fire Department, the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.