Westlake police identify 32-year-old woman who lost life in overnight crash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has identified the 32-year-old woman whose life was taken in the crash that also injured the 30-year-old passenger.
Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday on Detroit Road at Bassett Road.
According to police, 32-year-old Crystal Cieza of Westlake was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus when it went off the road and struck a utility pole on the south side of the intersection.
Cieza did not survive the crash, according to police.
Police said the 30-year-old Westlake man in the front passenger seat was brought to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, Detroit Road was closed for more than three hours while officers completed the crash investigation.
The Westlake Police Department said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fatal crash.
According to the report, “The Westlake Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Coroner are working together to complete the review of the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
