Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EST

BOY DIES-BLANKET SWING
Boy dies after becoming entangled in blanket used as swing
GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Ohio boy died after becoming entangled in a blanket that was tied to a basement beam and used as a swing. The Tuscarawas County sheriff in eastern Ohio says Jude Stevenson died Saturday, and his death appears accidental. Investigators say an older sister found the boy entangled and unresponsive at his home in Clay Township. Relatives and emergency responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Times-Reporter in New Philadelphia reports that his death remains under investigation. An autopsy was planned.
POLICE SHOOTING-PIZZA SHOP
Police kill armed man who threatened hostage at pizza shop
LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer shot and killed a man who was holding an Ohio pizza shop employee hostage at knifepoint. No one else was hurt during the lunchtime confrontation Saturday at Cristy's Pizza in Lancaster, southeast of Columbus. It was initially reported to police as a robbery. Police say the armed man, 31-year-old Troy Kirk, of Lancaster, didn't cooperate with their attempts to deescalate the situation. They say an officer fired at Kirk to end the situation when the opportunity presented itself. The Lancaster Eagle Gazette reports that police indicated the hostage didn't know Kirk.
CHURCH-HOMELESS SHELTER
Cleveland at odds with church over housing of homeless
CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland is at odds with a church over the housing of homeless people. The Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Division of Fire recently placed a cease use notice on the Denison Avenue United Church of Christ. The newspaper says the Metanoia Project nonprofit opened a hospitality center for homeless people at the church, offering services that include sleeping cots. The city's building commissioner and the fire department’s chief inspector cite concerns about the safety of people sleeping in the building. Pastor Nozomi Ikuta says housing the homeless is consistent with the church's mission.
MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS-MICHIGAN
Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is joining Michigan as the only Midwestern states broadly allowing the sale and use of marijuana. But consumers must be aware that cannabis remains illegal in surrounding states and can't be transported over state lines. Data from states that have permitted recreational marijuana sales and use for years suggests the new legal markets will draw customers from neighboring states, despite its continued illegal status under federal law. Nonresidents can legally buy a limited amount of marijuana in Illinois and Michigan. But retailers say they will warn customers to consider where it can be legally consumed and not to drive after using.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering drug overdoses in the deaths of 25 hospital patients has sued his former employer for defamation. Dr. William Husel says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he did nothing wrong when he approved fentanyl for patients for whom life support measures were ended with their families' consent. The lawsuit says the patients died from their illnesses, not the drug. It also says Mount Carmel Health System policies allowed for such end-of-life care ordered by Husel. Mount Carmel and its parent organization responded Saturday with a statement calling Husel's allegations unfounded.
FINE-FREE LIBRARY
Another library ends fines for overdue books to boost access
CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — Another Ohio library is moving to a fine-free system for overdue items. The decision by Geauga County Public library in northeast Ohio is part of a trend of libraries of dropping fines to eliminate barriers to library access. The News-Herald reports the system will eliminate overdue fines beginning Wednesday except for telescopes, new video games and Blu-Ray DVDs. Rather than amassing fines, borrowers will have their cards blocked 21 days after the due date. Returning the overdue items unblocks the card. The director of the library system says fines can create unintended barriers for some families.
BC-OH-CENSUS WORKERS-OHIO
Census Bureau seeks thousands of workers for Ohio 2020 count
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking thousands of temporary workers to conduct its 2020 count in Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch reports workers are needed to interview residents and update address lists. The bureau also is hiring field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office supervisors. The positions will pay between $14 and $23.50 an hour. There will be eight field offices in Ohio. It's unclear how many people will be hired in the state. The Census Bureau hired 24,000 temporary workers for the 2010 count. Job offers will be made between January and April, with some positions lasting through September.
OHIO GOP-CONTESTED PRIMARIES
Speaker: Taking sides in contested GOP primaries possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House speaker says it's possible the House GOP could take sides in contested Republican primaries. Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican from Perry County, has control of the House Republican Campaign Committee. Gongwer News Service reports the committee could pick sides in contested primaries with no incumbent running. Householder told reporters last week that those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. The speaker already made clear he'll work hard to protect incumbent Republicans. In light of that, GOP Sen. John Eklund recently dropped a bid to unseat incumbent house Republican Rep. Diane Grendell.
AP-YE-YEAR-OF-MASS-KILLINGS
US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings
The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever. A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s. In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator. The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.
FOOTBALL THROWING RECORD
Football-making town sets record for most thrown at once
ADA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most footballs thrown at once. The record-keeping organization certified the record, which was attempted Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field. The Lima News reports that students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members. The Wilson Football factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory hand-make about 3,000 footballs a day.