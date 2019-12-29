Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and wind to start Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overnight waves of rain continue. The chance for a few rumbles of thunder will also be there after midnight through early Monday morning.
Winds start to pick up overnight through tomorrow. Wind gusts higher than 40 MPH are possible through the first half of the day
Temperatures start in the upper 50s Monday before falling through the day. Scattered showers continue but will taper off through the evening.
Overnight leftover moisture plus lake enhancement will bring snow back to the area Tuesday.
We’ll see a bit of a mix to start followed by lake enhanced snow showers that evening. Most areas can expect to pick up about an inch or so.
New Year’s Day features more clouds than sun and temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 30s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.