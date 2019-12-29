Ohio State’s season ends with 29-23 loss to Clemson

Trevor Lawrence threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross and moments later ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to make it a two-point game. The biggest play of the game took place on Clemson’s first touchdown drive. Shaun Wade was called for targeting on a third down sack of Lawrence. Wade was thrown out of the game and the Tigers were awarded a first down. After a pass interference call set them up at the OSU 16 yard line. Moments later Lawrence connected with Ross for the score.