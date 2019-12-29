Ohio State’s season ends with 29-23 loss to Clemson

Cleveland, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State’s season comes to an end in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, 29-23 to the Clemson Tigers.
Final- Clemson 29, Ohio State 23 Elijah Turner intercepted Chris Fields in the end zone in the final minute of the game to send Clemson to the National Championship game with a 29-23 win over the Buckeyes. Chris Olave and Fields appeared to have some miscommunication on the play as Olave broke off his route just as Fields was delivering the ball to the end zone. Fields stood with his hands on his head in shock after the play.
The Tigers battled back to take the lead on a four play, 94 yard drive just before Fields tried to lead his own game winning drive. Travis Etienne took a pass over the middle and turned it into a 34 yard touchdown, a two point conversion gave them the six point lead.
Olave’s miscue came after he scored a go-ahead touchdown for the Buckeyes. After watching Clemson rip off 21 unanswered points, Fields lead an 84 yard drive that ended in the score to Fields to give the Buckeyes a 23-21 lead that did not last long.
3rd Quarter- Clemson 21, Ohio State 16 Clemson continued to control the game and finally took the lead. After another crushing penalty on Ohio State, Trevor Lawrence hit Travis Etienne on a short pass that went a long way. Etienne went 53 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-16 lead.
The penalty came on a Clemson punt. The Buckeyes defense got a stop, but Cameron Brown was called for roughing the punter. Clemson was awarded 15 yards and a first down. Moments later Etienne was in the end zone. It was the second game changing penalty of the night against Ohio State. Shaun Wade’s targeting call in the second quarter gave the Tigers life.
The Buckeyes appeared to have the lead when Jeff Okuda forced a fumble that Jordan Fuller returned for a touchdown. After a review, officials overturned the call saying Justyn Ross never had possession despite taking three steps with the ball.
Halftime- Clemson 14, Ohio State 16 The Tigers jumped right back into the game with 14 points in a hurry.
Trevor Lawrence threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross and moments later ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to make it a two-point game. The biggest play of the game took place on Clemson’s first touchdown drive. Shaun Wade was called for targeting on a third down sack of Lawrence. Wade was thrown out of the game and the Tigers were awarded a first down. After a pass interference call set them up at the OSU 16 yard line. Moments later Lawrence connected with Ross for the score.
After a huge first quarter, J. K. Dobbins was injured. After being tackled at the line of scrimmage on a third down run he stayed on the field. Trainers were working on his left foot and ankle.
The Buckeyes added two field goals in the quarter, continuing a trend for them. Three red zone trips resulted in three field goals in the first two quarters. Dobbins dropped a screen pass in the red zone on a well blocked play that looked like a touchdown in the making.
1st Quarter- Clemson 0, Ohio State 10. J.K. Dobbins needed only six carries to pile up 141 yards. Dobbins broke off a 64 yard run on the final play of the 1st quarter to set Ohio State up at the Clemson 8-yard line. Earlier in the quarter he put the Buckeyes up 10-0 on a 68-yard touchdown run. He broke free from the line and just outran the Tiger defense.
Before that the teams had nearly exchanged field goals. Ohio State kicked a 21-yarder after driving to the Clemson 4-yard line. The Tigers responded by driving to the Buckeye 32 where B.T. Potter was wide right from 39 yards.
On the opening drive the Ohio State offense was moving an extremely rapid pace. The drive stalled after the officials wanted to review, and eventually overturn, what was called an Ohio State incompletion. They reversed the call to give the Buckeyes a 1st and goal at the 5-yard line, but the break in the action seemed to impact their momentum and they settled for the field goa.
