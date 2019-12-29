Police identify 2 people at Bay Village home in possible murder-suicide

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bay Village Police Department confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in what investigators believe to be a possible murder-suicide.
They have identified 65-year-old Marilyn Sue O’Donnell as the victim, police said.
Police said Frank Robert Muller, who was 66-years-old shot O’Donnell several times before shooting himself.
O’Donnell and Muller were homeowners of the home they were found dead in, police said.
Police said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office assisted with the investigation.
Police said a Wolf Road resident reported hearing popping noises and smoke coming from a home across the street at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Saturday.
Bay Village Police and the Bay Village Fire Department responded to the Wolf Road home, according to the report.
Police said when they arrived, no fire was seen and a normal heat exhaust was observed coming from the chimney.
However, when they went into the home, they found the two individuals dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to assist the police department, according to the report.
The Bay Village Police Department said, “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no present danger to the community.”
As a reminder, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline at 1-800-273-8255, which is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
