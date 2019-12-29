Port Clinton consumed by missing 14-year-old boy, now gone for 9th day

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police Chief Rob Hickman announced no new developments in the case of the missing boy and read a letter from the family of the boy Saturday afternoon.
"As you can imagine, our family is terribly distraught at this time," Hickman read. "This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son."
Posters of the missing teen -- 4'9", 100 pounds, green eyes, brown hair, and glasses -- hang in nearly every storefront window in downtown Port Clinton, where's the streets are relatively empty during the off-season but people are filled with worry.
“Everyone’s talking about it, everywhere you go,” said resident Lisa Kuzma. “It’s really upsetting for the community.”
It is a big subject matter throughout the community.
“Everywhere you go, you see flyers posted on every corner every street post,” said Joe Kuzma. “It’s a big topic. Nobody knows what’s going on with the kid.”
The kid, Harley Dilly, last seen on surveillance video near the high school on the day of his disappearance nine days ago.
Police said he wasn’t feeling well, but his mother made him go to school anyway and added the boy would stay away from home if there was trouble but for never more than a day.
“Harley is a kid of the community,” said Kristina Willoughby who took Harley camping at Camp NEOSA, a Salvation Army camp in Massillon.
At Rosie’s Bar and Grill, known for fish, in a city known for fish tales, this is not the tale a community wants to hear.
“When you walk past, you definitely hear his name,” said chef Jared Mullens. “It’s concerning.”
The Chief will not have a briefing Sunday unless there’s new information, but the community has planned a candlelight vigil at a park on the lake for Sunday night at dusk.
