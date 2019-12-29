Portage County Sheriff said missing 16-year-old Oklahoma City boy may be headed to Garrettsville

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on Facebook asking for residents to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old boy from Oklahoma City, OK who may be heading to Garrettsville.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Joseph Ellison is 5′9″ tall, 160 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ellison may also be traveling to Matoaka, WV.
If you know where Ellison may be, call police or the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100.
