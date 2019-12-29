St. Augustine community’s beloved Sister Corita Ambro hospitalized for apparent ‘mild heart attack’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland legend and beloved figure in the St. Augustine Catholic Church community Sister Corita Ambro is in the hospital after suffering a “mild heart attack” on Thursday, according Father Joseph McNulty.
Father McNulty said she was ill on Thursday and admitted to the hospital for the apparent “mild heart attack.”
Sister Corita had a medical procedure conducted on Friday.
Father McNulty told 19 News that Sister Corita is “doing much, much better," and staying at the hospital where they are running more tests and keeping an eye on her.
Sister Corita was 83-years-old when she retired last September after heading up the St. Augustine Catholic Church hunger center for 45 years, serving thousands of meals for the poor and lonely.
Each day over those past four decades, the hunger center was the place where you would find Sister Corita preparing meals, giving hugs, kind words and most importantly, hope - all while feeding 100-250 hungry people three times a day.
At Thanksgiving, the St. Augustine Hunger Center feeds an estimated 20,000.
