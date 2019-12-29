Thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Lorain County get power restored

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FirstEnergy 24/7 Power Center reported over 2,800 customers were without power in Lorain County on Sunday morning.
FirstEnergy said most of the outages were concentrated in South Amherst.
About 20 customers in Elyria and another 20 in Lorain were also without power.
According to FirstEnergy, power was restored to most affected customers by 11:30 a.m.
The South Amherst Fire Department confirmed the cause of the power outage, and issued a warning for those in the area:
"At 7:45 am this morning, 2 very bright flashes could be seen to the west. A main transformer that services a large area has blown and power is out and may be for a undetermined amount of time. This has also left the traffic light downtown without power. Please remember any non working traffic lights are a 4 way stop! We will be sure to update with any more information regarding this matter as information becomes available.
If any residents are on home oxygen or any other power related home care, please do not hesitate to call 911 if you an emergency and request Medical or Fire Department assistance."
