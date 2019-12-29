Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect(s) who shot cat with a bow and arrow

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat was shot with a bow and arrow, and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the people responsible.
The Sheriff Office said they received a call at 12:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon from Sunset Lane area of Brightwood, which is Goshen Township.
Goshen Township is out of New Philadelphia.
The Sheriff Office said they would like to hold the individuals accountable for their actions.
The cat was seriously hurt, and the owner transported the cat to an emergency veterinary clinic for surgery, The Sheriff’s Office said.
If you have any information that may be helpful, or, who may be responsible regarding this incident, please call The Sheriff’s Office at (330) 339-2000.
You can also leave calls anonymously, The Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said do not leave information regarding this incident in their Facebook post, as the suspect may be following the post.
