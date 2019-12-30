Best social media reaction to the Cleveland Browns coaching situation

The new head coach debate begins.

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens answers questions during a news conference after the Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-23 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Source: Bryan Woolston)
By Dan DeRoos | December 30, 2019 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 6:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another Cleveland Browns season has ended in complete disappointment and in-turn another head coach has been told to hit the bricks.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam wasted little time firing Freddie Kitchens, and social media followed-up with instant reaction.

For some fans the pain is real and for others it’s on to the next one.

Another turn on the coaching carousel

Round and round it goes, where it stops only the Haslams know.

The rumors have already begun, speculating who the next head coach will be for the Browns.

The organization has already asked the New England Patriots permission to interview their offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Other names being tossed around are former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, and recently fired Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

