Cleveland Browns announce opponents for 2020 NFL season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After finishing the 2019 season with a 6-10 record, the Cleveland Browns are wasting no time looking ahead to 2020.
Just hours after a season finale loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.
The team is now looking to improve from the disappointing season as they take on teams from the AFC South and NFC East.
The Browns will face four teams who advanced to the 2018 playoffs:
HOME
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Oakland Raiders
- Washington Redskins
- Houston Texans
AWAY
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans.
Four of Cleveland’s opponents reached the NFL playoffs for the 2019 season.
The full details of the Browns’ 2020 schedule will be released during the spring.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.