Cleveland Browns requesting to interview Josh McDaniels for head coach position per ESPN

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to ESPN, the Browns have their eyes on Josh McDaniels to replace Freddie Kitchens as head coach.
NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Browns requested permission to interview the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.
McDaniels has been one of the masterminds behind the high-powered Patriots offense for years as Tom Brady’s right hand.
He’s been the Pats’ coordinator since 2012 and was the head coach for the Denver Broncos in 2009.
Josh McDaniels is originally from Barberton and graduated from John Carroll University.
