Cleveland Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry could be out 6-8 months with hip surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry could be out for an extended period of time if he goes through with hip surgery this off-season.
Landry told reporters he underwent an MRI on Monday, Dec. 30 and will find out his fate on Friday.
He told reporters he played at about 75-80 percent this season.
Impressive considering his pro bowl season.
2019 Season: 83 catches | 1,174 yards | 6 TDs
He had battled injuries all season long but preserved; even in a meaningless Bengals loss to keep his consecutive game streak alive.
It’s tough news to hear, just hours after the firing of Freddie Kitchens.
The Browns are actively searching for a new head coach to fill the void.
