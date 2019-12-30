Cleveland Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry could be out 6-8 months with hip surgery

Cleveland Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry could be out 6-8 months with hip surgery
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) puts his arm out to block Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | December 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 12:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry could be out for an extended period of time if he goes through with hip surgery this off-season.

Landry told reporters he underwent an MRI on Monday, Dec. 30 and will find out his fate on Friday.

He told reporters he played at about 75-80 percent this season.

Impressive considering his pro bowl season.

2019 Season: 83 catches | 1,174 yards | 6 TDs

He had battled injuries all season long but preserved; even in a meaningless Bengals loss to keep his consecutive game streak alive.

I don’t think we ever really found our identity."
Jarvis Landry

It’s tough news to hear, just hours after the firing of Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns are actively searching for a new head coach to fill the void.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.