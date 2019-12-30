Cleveland man sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for shooting, robbing UPS driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who shot a UPS driver with a shotgun during a violent robbery in October was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.
Joel Parker was sentenced for three felonies, which included aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability, at a court hearing on Monday morning.
The 42-year-old man will spend the next 20 years behind bars with the possibility of serving up to 25 1/2 years as a maximum punishment.
“This was a wholly unprovoked, cold-blooded attack upon a man simply trying to do his job,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This long prison sentence is rightfully deserved.”
Investigators say Parker, while armed with a shotgun, demanded money from the 55-year-old UPS driver on Oct. 1 near the intersection of East 55th Street and Scovill Avenue.
The victim gave his money to Parker, who then demanded more.
According to police, Parker opened fire on the UPS employee after he locked himself in the truck. He was shot in the head, chest, wrist, leg, and foot.
Parker later fled from the scene after the victim gave him more money, but he was eventually tracked down by investigators at a nearby apartment complex.
