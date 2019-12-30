Community turns out for Candlelight Gathering of Hope for safe return of missing Port Clinton boy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - They sang, they prayed, and they held candles for the safe return of 14-year-old Harley Dilly, a comfort for the family members like his grandfather.
“I want Harley to know that his mother misses him so much,” said Robert Styndl. “She’s got the Christmas tree up and she won’t take it down. She wants him to come home to celebrate his Christmas.”
More than 100 people showed up, including clergy members from around the area.
“We come together in these times to encourage each other, to give each other hope, give each other peace I think this gathering tonight helps settles some peace in people’s lives and hearts tonight,” said Deb Lusher of Father’s Heart Family Church.
Even people who didn't know Harley turned out.
“It’s very emotional,” said Britanny Fultz. “I couldn’t imagine what his mother and his father and any part of his family is going through. It’s sad.”
But a missing boy -- the worst of times -- bringing out the best in people.
“It means an awful lot,” said Styndl. “It means there are people in this world who still care.”
The reward for information that leads to the return of Harley Dilly has been increased from $4,000 to $7,000 and Chief Robert Hickman will hold his Monday afternoon update on progress in the case unless new information becomes available earlier.
