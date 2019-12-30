Day 10 and still no sighting of 14-year-old Harley Dilly of Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) -With so many people involved in the search and so few answers, authorities are urging everyone to help, not hurt, the process.
It’s been 10 days and there’s still no real sense of where Harley Dilly is or what has happened to him.
Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman held another news conference on day 10.
His community is more than concerned, it’s consumed with finding him alive and well. But, the chief said some are hurting efforts to find Harley.
On Sunday night folks in the town gathered to try and comfort each other, to pray and to sing.
Dilly went missing on Dec. 20, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.
The community continues to light candles, hoping he will see the lights that will illuminate his way home to his family.
“I really can’t talk. I’m just. I’m numb. I don’t know what to say,” Harley’s grandfather Robert Styndle said.
As Styndle communicates his feelings he fights back tears, his voice cracking with emotion, talking about the impact Harley’s disappearance is having on the 14-year-old boy’s mother.
"I want Harley to know that his mother misses him so much. All she talks about is when he would lay on her. She’s got the Christmas tree up. She won’t take it down cause she wants him to come home to celebrate his Christmas,” Styndle said.
