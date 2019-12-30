Democratic rep. for Georgia John Lewis announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democratic representative for Georgia and civil rights leader John Lewis has announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, CNN reported.
CNN said his office announced it Sunday.
Lewis is 79-years-old and will undergo treatment for the cancer.
CNN obtained quotes from Lewis office.
"I have been in some kind of fight -- for freedom, equality, basic human rights -- for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement.
"This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed," he said.
“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance,” he added.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.