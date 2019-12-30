Euclid man vanishes on Christmas Eve, and police are seeking public’s help to find him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man went missing in Cleveland last week, and police are investigating the suspicious disappearance.
Bruno Collins, 58, of Euclid, was last seen leaving 10315 Eliot Ave. on Christmas Eve, according to his niece.
He left in a white 2005 GMC Envoy, and said he’d be back; however, he hasn’t been seen since.
Collins is considered endangered, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call police at 216-621-1234.
