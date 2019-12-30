Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a season that didn't come close to meeting expectations. Kitchens was let go just hours after the Browns were beaten by the two-win Cincinnati Bengals to finish 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year. Kitchens was a surprising hire a year ago because he lacked head coaching experience. He failed to lead a talented roster to the postseason and paid the price. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will look for a new coach, the sixth since they took control of the team in 2012.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback, and the Cincinnati Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a 33-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns. A few hours later, the Browns fired first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. The Bengals finished 2-14, matching the worst record in their 52-year history. They'll pick first in the draft for the first time since 2003. Cleveland won only six games after being a chic Super Bowl pick.
UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston is a member of the 30-30 club. The only member. The Tampa Bay quarterback became the first to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. He did it with style. His 30th pick of the year was returned for a touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons on the first play of overtime. The Buccaneers lost 28-22. Winston was the first pick in the 2015 draft. His contract runs out after this season .Tampa Bay will have to decide whether to offer him another deal or part ways.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Kane had the deciding goal in a shootout as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Jonathan Toews also scored in the tiebreaker for Chicago and Gustav Nyquist tallied for Columbus. Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner finished with 31 saves. Dylan Strome and Eric Gustafsson scored in the third period for Chicago to force overtime. The Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo left the game with an apparent injury after allowing the first Chicago goal in the shootout. There was no work on the nature or seriousness of the injury.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59. The Mountaineers trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.
UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James has been selected as The Associated Press male athlete of the decade. James won three NBA championships, played in eight straight finals and changed teams three times over the last 10 years. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt was third. James started the decade 124th on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is about to pass Kobe Bryant for third.