Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

JUDICIAL ELECTIONS-PARTY LABELS
Bill would put judicial candidates' party label on ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill would allow judicial candidates in Ohio to determine whether to list their party affiliation on general election ballots. Cleveland.com reports a bipartisan-sponsored Ohio House bill that was introduced Friday would go into effect in 2021. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stephen Hambley and Democratic Rep. Michael Skindell would not affect next year's state Supreme Court races. A 2014 Ohio Judicial Elections Survey states some voters say they vote less frequently for judicial candidates than other offices on their ballots because of lack of information about the candidate.
NEW YEAR'S EVE GUNFIRE
Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year's Eve
Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year. People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur. A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire. Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.
DAUGHTER CHARGED
Prosecutor: Woman indicted in stabbing death of her father
CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials say the daughter of a former Cincinnati police officer was indicted in the stabbing death of her father. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Liscia Willis was charged on Monday with aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence. Authorities say Willis stabbed her 69-year-old father James “Skip” Dunlap and started moving her “personal belongings” into the house. Dunlap's body was found on Dec. 20 in the basement covered in blankets. Willis' attorney has said authorities' theory of the crime doesn't make any sense.
ONLINE CHARTER SCHOOL-LAWSUIT
Document review slows state lawsuit against e-school founder
CLEVELAND (AP) — A review of thousands of documents is delaying a state lawsuit aimed at recouping millions of dollars from the founder and leaders of what was once Ohio's largest online charter school. Lawyers for the defendants tied to the defunct Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow said they located about 50,000 new documents the state's lawyers had requested to see. To review those, the attorney general and the defendants agreed to delay some case deadlines until next summer. A lawyer for ECOT's founder says the records weren't produced late to delay the case. The lawyers won't comment on details of the documents.
WINDY WEATHER-OHIO
Over 100,000 in Ohio lose power as high winds roll through
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Utilities say more than 100,000 customers around Ohio were left without electricity as high winds blew through the state. It brought gusts of up to 60 mph overnight, taking out trees and power lines. The Columbus Dispatch reports nearly 50,000 customers of AEP and South Central Power had no electricity at one point early Monday morning. FirstEnergy reported nearly that many affected throughout northeastern Ohio. Thousands more were without power in western Ohio, from Cincinnati and Dayton up to Toledo. Crews worked to restore service as forecasters around the state warned that temperatures would plummet by Tuesday.
BOY DIES-BLANKET SWING
Boy dies after becoming entangled in blanket used as swing
GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Ohio boy died after becoming entangled in a blanket that was tied to a basement beam and used as a swing. The Tuscarawas County sheriff in eastern Ohio says Jude Stevenson died Saturday, and his death appears accidental. Investigators say an older sister found the boy entangled and unresponsive at his home in Clay Township. Relatives and emergency responders tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Times-Reporter in New Philadelphia reports that his death remains under investigation. An autopsy was planned.
POLICE SHOOTING-PIZZA SHOP
Police kill armed man who threatened hostage at pizza shop
LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer shot and killed a man who was holding an Ohio pizza shop employee hostage at knifepoint. No one else was hurt during the lunchtime confrontation Saturday at Cristy's Pizza in Lancaster, southeast of Columbus. It was initially reported to police as a robbery. Police say the armed man, 31-year-old Troy Kirk, of Lancaster, didn't cooperate with their attempts to deescalate the situation. They say an officer fired at Kirk to end the situation when the opportunity presented itself. The Lancaster Eagle Gazette reports that police indicated the hostage didn't know Kirk.
MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS-MICHIGAN
Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is joining Michigan as the only Midwestern states broadly allowing the sale and use of marijuana. But consumers must be aware that cannabis remains illegal in surrounding states and can't be transported over state lines. Data from states that have permitted recreational marijuana sales and use for years suggests the new legal markets will draw customers from neighboring states, despite its continued illegal status under federal law. Nonresidents can legally buy a limited amount of marijuana in Illinois and Michigan. But retailers say they will warn customers to consider where it can be legally consumed and not to drive after using.
CHURCH-HOMELESS SHELTER
Cleveland at odds with church over housing of homeless
CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland is at odds with a church over the housing of homeless people. The Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Division of Fire recently placed a cease use notice on the Denison Avenue United Church of Christ. The newspaper says the Metanoia Project nonprofit opened a hospitality center for homeless people at the church, offering services that include sleeping cots. The city's building commissioner and the fire department’s chief inspector cite concerns about the safety of people sleeping in the building. Pastor Nozomi Ikuta says housing the homeless is consistent with the church's mission.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering drug overdoses in the deaths of 25 hospital patients has sued his former employer for defamation. Dr. William Husel says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he did nothing wrong when he approved fentanyl for patients for whom life support measures were ended with their families' consent. The lawsuit says the patients died from their illnesses, not the drug. It also says Mount Carmel Health System policies allowed for such end-of-life care ordered by Husel. Mount Carmel and its parent organization responded Saturday with a statement calling Husel's allegations unfounded.