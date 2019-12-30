Local Jewish community in Cleveland responds to hate crimes in New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jewish leaders in the Cleveland area are responding to the hate crimes that took place in the state of New York.
Saturday evening, police said five Orthodox Jews were wounded when an unknown man entered a rabbi’s home and attacked them with a machete.
It was the seventh day of Hanukkah.
Media reports there was an alleged attack on Jewish New Yorker residents almost every day last week.
In the wake of recent attacks on Jewish people, some are hesitant to put their faith on display.
“I think Jews and people everywhere feel it when innocent people are attacked,” said Rabbi Melinda Mersack, director of jHub, an interfaith organization. “I think that people are a little more on high alert in the recent days in this country."
Sunday afternoon, leaders spoke about it at the 3rd annual Hanukkah party.
“We have to transmute that act of violence, into light, somehow," said musician, Shira Kline.
“It’s a day of light and we pray that the light illuminates the darkness for us and our country and the world and that we all experience peace,” said Rabbi Mersack.
